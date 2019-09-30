|
Adam Floyd Cooper, 55 of North East, MD, died Thursday, September 26, 2019 at home.
Born in Elkton, MD, on June 23, 1964, he was the son of the late Adam and Grace (Taylor) Cooper.
Floyd was a member of the Bayside Community Network. He loved being in his home with his caregivers that became his family. One of his true loves were his animals. Some of his other loves were Disney, McDonalds, tigers and his red and striped shirts. He also enjoyed dressing up for trick or treating and horseback riding.
Survived by his siblings: William Cooper and Dottie "Kate" Huff, who were also caregivers, Ruby Chevres and Rosemary Reynolds, with whom he had a close relationship. He is also survived by other brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Funeral service, conducted by Rev. James R. Moyers, will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD; where visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.
Interment will follow services in Boulden's Chapel Cemetery, Elkton, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to The Bayside Community Network, in care of the funeral home.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Oct. 2, 2019