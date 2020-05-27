Adelaide Powell Ernest, 'Boots' passed away May 27, 2020 in Heron Point, Chestertown, MD, formerly of Cecilton, MD. She was 99 years of age.



Ms. Boots was born on August 28, 1920 in Galena, MD, daughter of the late Alexander and Sara Newnam Powell. After graduating high school, she furthered her education at Beacom Business College, where she began her career with the telephone company. After her marriage she moved to Cecilton where she and her husband owned Mary's Park Farm. Boots worked as a secretary for 20 years at Georgetown Yacht Basin and 10 years for Sassafras Boat Company.



She was a past member of Zion United Methodist Church and Greenfingers Garden Club. She enjoyed reading, sewing and playing cards with her friends.



Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Douglas E. Ernest, son in law, Allan Ford and siblings, Jean Green, Catherine Montague, Josephine S. Kain, Sara Mullinix and William 'Pete' Powell.



Mrs. Ernest is survived by her daughter, Patricia Ford, grandchildren, Doug Ford and his wife Denise and Traci Manlove and her husband Bert and 2 great grandchildren, Lucas Ford and Jessica Manlove.



Funeral service will be held on Monday, June 1 at 1 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD. Burial will follow in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Earleville, MD.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Cecilton Vol. Fire Company, PO Box 565, Cecilton, MD 21913.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store