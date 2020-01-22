|
|
Adele O. Reynolds, April 17, 1921 to December 28, 2019.
Adele is survived by her daughters, Joan (Bruce) Pelligra of Little Elm, TX and Nancy Emrey of Rising Sun, MD. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Christopher (Heather) Jack, Aurora, CO; Michelle (Russ) Lince, Salem, OR; Jennifer Emrey; Elizabeth Emrey, Bel Air, MD; Mike Emrey, Charlotte, NC; and three great-grandchildren.
Born in Perryville, MD she is the daughter of the late Nell and Clyde Owens. Adele spent the first 89 years of her life living in Cecil County, MD, then moved to Denver, CO. Adele worked for the US Army at Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD during World War II, then married the late Raymond L. Reynolds and became a homemaker. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary and the Susquehanna African Violet Society and served as a Brownie and Girl Scout leader.
Adele will be greatly missed by friends and family. She will be remembered for her infectious smile and sense of humor.
There will be no services held at this time. Donations to the can be made in Adele's name at .
For more info, visit www.NewcomerDenver.com or call 720-857-0700
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 22, 2020