CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
Adisynn Nora Thomas


2019 - 2019
Adisynn Nora Thomas Obituary
Adisynn Nora Thomas, 9 months of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019.

She was born in Bel Air, MD, on February 12, 2019.

Adisynn was loved and will be missed by her parents: Josh Thomas and Faith Hermanns; sister: Alannah Hunt and brother: Nolan Hunt, all of Elkton, MD; her paternal grandparents: Jessie & Kerry Thomas of Elkton, MD; maternal great grandfather: Leonard Seither of Chesapeake City, MD; paternal great grandparents: James & Janice Jackson of Bear, DE; two uncles: Steven Thomas of Elkton, MD and Cory Wilson of MI. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal great grandmother: Florense Seither; and her maternal grandfather: David Hermanns.

Services are private.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Nov. 27, 2019
