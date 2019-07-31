|
Agnes Elizabeth Poore, age 85 of Elkton, MD passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was born on February 10, 1934 in Kennedyville, MD to the late Roy Frampton Covey and Emma Elizabeth (Seymour) Covey.
Agnes worked for WL Gore and Associates for many years, before going on to work as a greeter at Walmart until her retirement in 2008. She was a member of Cherry Hill Methodist Church where she was also member of the choir. Agnes enjoyed reading romance and history novels, doing word searches and shopping at her former workplace, Walmart. Her most cherished time was spent with her family.
Agnes is survived by her two daughters: Alice Potts and her husband, Vaughn Sr., and Clara Sheffler Scott and her husband, Robert; five grandchildren: Vaughn Potts Jr. and his wife, Michele, Danny Potts and his wife, Cindy, Brian Potts and his wife, Laura, Catherine Webster and her husband, Rudolph, and Robert Sheffler III and his wife, Yvette two sisters: Mary Kilmer and Ruthann Haslam and devoted friend, Lawrence Todd. She is also survived by 14 great grandchildren and 14 great-great grandchildren along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Agnes was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall "Smokey" Poore, granddaughter, Marchal Sheffler, great-great grandson, Sean Michael, and her five siblings: Lorraine Willey, Rose Roberts, Bill Covey, Roy "Buzzy" Covey, and Paul Covey.
A celebration of Agnes' life will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, August 2, 2019 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home in Elkton, MD, 259 E. Main, St., Elkton, MD 21921 where family and friends may begin visiting at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery in Chesapeake, MD. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Aug. 2, 2019