Agnes M. Webb, 95, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away on March 25, 2019. Agnes was born on April 9, 1923 in Bluefield, West Virginia, to the late James and Julius Esther Nisbit.

Agnes was employed at the Cecil County Munition plant as a munition's worker for the war effect in Elkton, MD during World War II.

Agnes was a devoted wife to her late husband, James Alvin Webb Sr. She cherished her grandchildren and great grandchildren and spent all her time with her family. Agnes attended Pleasant View Baptist Church in Port Deposit, MD.

She is survived by her sons: James "Jimmy" A. Webb Jr. and his wife Joyce, of Middletown, DE; John A. Webb, of Rising Sun, MD; Roger L. Webb and his wife Sherri, of Port Deposit, MD; sister, Della Kish, of Ohio; five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

She was preceded by her husband, James Alvin Webb Sr. who passed away in 1997.

Services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 111 S. Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911, family and friends may visit starting at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Brookview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , c/o R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911.

To send condolences, visit: www.rtfoard.com. Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary