Alan Francis "Sweet Lips" Ritzel
1942 - 2020
Alan "Sweet Lips" Ritzel, 77 of North East, MD, passed on Monday, September 14, 2020.

He was born December 19, 1942 to John "Slim" and Alice (Lynch) Ritzel. A lifetime resident of Cecil County, who enjoyed all that the area had to offer, whether it was fishing, community events, meeting often with friends in the town park, or partaking of local cuisine. Alan was a long and steadfast member of Memorial VFW Memorial Post 6027, which housed within its walls his passion for music, dancing and karaoke in the company of cherished friends.

He is survived by loving children: Melissa and Patrick; grandchildren: Justin, Sydney, Avery, Emma; great grandson: Arius; long-time companion: Jane Hubbard; siblings: Linda Halsey, Mary Ann Crilley; honorary brothers: Terry Leverage, Wayne "Cowboy" Young; and several adoring nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by siblings: A. Elaine Birney and Barry Ritzel.

Private interment will be held in Ebenezer Cemetery, Rising Sun, MD, where Alan will be laid to rest next to his parents and brother.

A memorial service will be held at a future date to celebrate his life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Memorial VFW Post 6027 or Perry Point VA Medical Center, both in care of Crouch Funeral Home, 127 South Main Street, North East, MD 21901.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



Published in Cecil Whig on Sep. 20, 2020.
