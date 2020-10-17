Albert Andrew England, 95, of Sebring, FL, formerly of North East, MD, passed away October 12, 2020.
Born in North East, MD, on August 1, 1925, he was the son of the late Albert H. and Olive (Worth) England.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Mabel (Conrad) England. They were engaged at Turkey Point and were married on December 25, 1951 while on a one month's leave from the service. Albert is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, whom he doted on. He is predeceased by his siblings, Leona Racine, Bayard England and David England.
Albert served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 30 years, seeing time in both the Pacific and Korea during WWII and the Korean War, retiring as a Gunnery Sgt. E-7. In addition, he worked at Diamond Core Drilling, mining salt in Detroit and he worked on the core of Conowingo Dam. He spent many years in the excavating industry for several companies in the Maryland/Delaware area.
He was a man of faith, who enjoyed gardening, traveling (especially to Wyoming), running heavy equipment and spending time with his extended family. He will be deeply missed by the England and Conrad families.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at Crouch Funeral Home, 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, followed by an 11:00 am graveside service with military honors at Friends Cemetery, Calvert, MD.
