McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Dr.
Cumming, GA 30040
770-886-9899
Albert Schuster
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
VFW
Elkton, MD
Albert Roy Schuster

Obituary

Albert Roy Schuster Obituary
Albert Roy Schuster passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in Elkton, MD.
Albert was born August 31, 1927 in Bethlehem, PA, to Viola Elizabeth and Albert Christian Schuster.
He is predeceased in death by his wife, Mildred Clara Schuster, of 67 years; and son, Rory Allen Schuster.
He is survived by his children: Mark and Emily Schuster, of West Chester, PA; Robin West, of South Carolina; Dawn and Jerry Phelps, of Elkton, MD; Tonya and Matthew Holbrook, of Cumming, GA.
He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at the VFW in Elkton, MD, on Saturday, June 22, from 12-4 p.m. with full Military Honors.
Mr. Schuster was a WW2 Army Veteran enlisted on Dec. 2, 1944 and was discharged on July 7, 1949.
A graduate of Goldey Beacom College, Mr. Schuster spent 40 years in various positions in the Accounting and construction industries. He retired in 1989 as executive controller from James Julian Construction. He spent a second (16 year) career at Lanier Golf Club in Cumming, GA.
Condolences may be expressed at: www.mcdonaldandson.com.
Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Dr., Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899
Published in The Cecil Whig on June 21, 2019
