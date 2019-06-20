Albert Roy Schuster passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in Elkton, MD.

Albert was born August 31, 1927 in Bethlehem, PA, to Viola Elizabeth and Albert Christian Schuster.

He is predeceased in death by his wife, Mildred Clara Schuster, of 67 years; and son, Rory Allen Schuster.

He is survived by his children: Mark and Emily Schuster, of West Chester, PA; Robin West, of South Carolina; Dawn and Jerry Phelps, of Elkton, MD; Tonya and Matthew Holbrook, of Cumming, GA.

He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the VFW in Elkton, MD, on Saturday, June 22, from 12-4 p.m. with full Military Honors.

Mr. Schuster was a WW2 Army Veteran enlisted on Dec. 2, 1944 and was discharged on July 7, 1949.

A graduate of Goldey Beacom College, Mr. Schuster spent 40 years in various positions in the Accounting and construction industries. He retired in 1989 as executive controller from James Julian Construction. He spent a second (16 year) career at Lanier Golf Club in Cumming, GA.

Condolences may be expressed at: www.mcdonaldandson.com.

Published in The Cecil Whig on June 21, 2019