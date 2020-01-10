|
|
Albert "Bert" Gerald VanDyke of Charlestown, MD, age 63, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. He was born September 22, 1956 in (location) to the late John and Andree VanDyke.
Bert enjoyed playing golf, visiting friends at the Wellwood and hosting parties on his private beach. He was an avid fan of Pink Floyd, and was able to see them in concert with this family. Bert enjoyed Philadelphia in a variety of ways; be it watching his favorite team, the Eagles, going to the Italian Market at Christmas, or watching the Mummer Parade each New Year. His most cherished time was spent with his family, friends and beloved cat, Bucket.
Bert is survived by his son, Kyle VanDyke and his companion, Lindsey Stringer; three siblings: Geraldine Long and her husband, Bob, Christine Miller and her husband, Russell and Steve VanDyke and his wife, Kim; four nephews: Mike Long, Bobby Long, Shawn Miller and Shane Miller; as well as numerous extended family members and friends. In addition to his parents, Bert was preceded in death by his fiance, Carol Baughman.
A celebration of Bert's life will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, January 17, 2020 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911, where family and friends my begin visiting at 9:00 am. Burial will be held privately. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 15, 2020