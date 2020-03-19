Home

Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
North East United Methodist Cemetary
Aldridge Alfred "Ollie" Cahall


1955 - 2020
Aldridge Alfred "Ollie" Cahall Obituary
Aldridge Alfred "Ollie" Cahall, 64, son of Woodrow W. Cahall, Sr. and Katherine B. Cahall, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Salisbury MD. Ollie was born in Havre de Grace MD on Noevmber 11,1955 and lived in North East until July 1986. Hi was predeceased by parents and brother Woodrow W. Cahall, Jr. He is survived by his sisters Sarah Marianelli, DE, Norma Cahall Toner (Leonard), Aiken SC, Katherine L. Cahall (Wayne Cook), The Villages FL, nieces, Deana Toner Kelly (Michael) and Melissa Toner and nephews, Woodrow W. Cahall, III (Julie), David Marianelli (Celeste) and Robert Marianelli (Erika).

Ollie was a member of the Dove Pointe community. He enjoyed visiting the zoo, crafting and going on vacation. He never knew a stranger His long time housemates John and Danny and his many care givers became as family to him. His sisters wish to express their most sincere gratitude to all his care givers, past and present, who gave of themselves, cared so deeply and took Ollie into their hearts.

Graveside service held at 2PM, Tuesday, March 24, at North East United Methodist Cemetary, where Ollie will be interred next to his parents.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 25, 2020
