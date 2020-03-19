|
Aldridge Alfred "Ollie" Cahall, 64, son of Woodrow W. Cahall, Sr. and Katherine B. Cahall, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Salisbury, MD. Ollie was born in Havre de Grace, MD on November 11, 1955 and lived in North East until July, 1986. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Woodrow W. Cahall, Jr. He is survived by his sisters Sarah Marianelli, DE; Norma Cahall Toner (Leonard), Aiken, SC; Katherine L. Cahall (Wayne Cook), The Villages, FL; nieces, Deana Toner Kelly (Michael) and Melissa Toner and nephews, Woodrow W. Cahall, III (Julie), David Marianelli (Celeste) and Robert Marianelli (Erika).
Ollie was a member of the Dove Pointe community. He enjoyed visiting the zoo, crafting and going on vacation. He never knew a stranger. His long time housemates John and Danny and his many caregivers became a family to him. His sisters wish to express their most sincere gratitude to all his caregivers, past and present, who gave of themselves, cared so deeply and took Ollie into their hearts.
Graveside service held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, March 24, at North East United Methodist Cemetery, where Ollie will be interred next to his parents.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 25, 2020