R T Foard Funeral Home Pa
318 George Street
Chesapeake City, MD 21915
410-885-5916
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
318 George St.
Chesapeake CIty, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Basil Ukrainian Catholic Church
Basil Ave
Chesapeake City, MD
Alice Mary (Quering) Swyka


1925 - 2020
Alice Mary (Quering) Swyka
Alice M Swyka, age 94, of Smyrna, DE passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was born on October 22, 1925 in Glassport, PA to the late August John Quering and Blanche (Konat) Quering.

Alice's hometown was Glassport, PA. She was an awesome cook, and made specialty pies including apple, coconut cream, and blackberry. Alice loved reading literature, especially the newspaper. Alice also enjoyed making ceramics. She liked listening to Perry Como and will be especially missed during the Christmas season.

Alice is survived by her daughter, Mary Alice Weber and husband Donald of Chesapeake City, MD; Joseph P. Swyka and his wife Diane of Smyrna, DE; daughter, Margaret Ann Swyka and her husband Kevin Jones of Dover, DE; son, Michael Swyka; 6 grandchildren: Jackie, Jennifer, Justin, Michael, Alex and Robert; 8 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild. In addition to her parents, Alice is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Swyka; sister, Helen Quering and brother, Walter A. Quering.

A visitation for Alice Mary Swyka will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at R.T. Foard Funeral Home 318 George Street, Chesapeake City, MD 21915. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at St Basil Ukrainian Church, 231 Basil Avenue, Chesapeake City, MD 21915. Interment to follow mass at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, 301 Lock St, Chesapeake City, MD 21915. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to "" and sent in the care of the funeral home. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 31, 2020
