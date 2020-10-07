Alice Roberta Potts, age 68, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. Born in Elkton, MD, on May 12, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Marshall and Agnes Covey Poore.Mrs. Potts was a retired nursing assistant. She loved spending time with her family, and was always willing to help others in need. Mrs. Potts was a member of the National Republican Party.Survivors include her sons, Vaughn W. Potts, Jr. (Michele), Daniel L. Potts (Cindy), all of Elkton, MD, and Brian D. Potts (Laura), Darlington, MD; sister, Clara Scott (Robert), Elkton, MD; 6 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, Mrs. Potts was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Vaughn W. Potts, Sr.; and great-grandson, Sean Michael.Graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, October 9, 2020, in Bethel Cemetery, Bethel Cemetery Road, Chesapeake City, MD.In lieu of flowers, contributions for hospice care may be made to Amedisys Foundation, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.