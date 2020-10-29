Allan Ronald Stover, known by his family and friends as "Ron", 70, of Suffolk, Virginia, passed away on October 27, 2020. When he passed he was surrounded by family in person and in thought.
Ron was born in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, to Allan and Maize Stover. The family moved to Elkton, Maryland, shortly after, which is where Ron spent the majority of his life. He grew up with his brother Martin and sister Linda. After graduating from Bohemia Manor High School, he attended Del Tech to study drafting which led to a long career in mechanical drafting where he made many lifelong friendships.
In his 20's, Ron met his adoring wife Doris. They instantly fell in love and were married less than two years later. Their marriage lasted until his passing; a glorious 44 years. Ron and Doris started their family shortly after getting married. Ron's family was made complete with the addition of a son, Allan, and a daughter, Kristi. He was a loving husband and father. He became an inspiration and role model for his children. The Stover family loved being together, laughing, joking, and just enjoying life. Ron wanted nothing more than to make people smile because he was such a big kid at heart. In Ron's retirement, he became very active in the Elkton Senior Center where he was the best BINGO caller around.
Ron is survived by his wife Doris Stover, children and spouses Allan and Lindsay Stover and Kristi and James Morgan, his loving grandchildren Charlotte, Elizabeth, Madeline, Sophia, Harrison and Gwendolyn, his brother Martin Stover and many more loving family and friends. He was preceded in passing by his parents Allan and Maize Stover as well as his sister Linda Edwards.
Visitation will be held at Crouch Funeral Home at 127 S. Main Street, North East, Maryland 21901 on November 3, 2020, starting at 5:30 p.m. The memorial service will follow at the same location starting around 6:45. His family will be present to welcome loved ones. Please send memorial donations to the Elkton Senior Center Foundation, in care of the funeral home.
