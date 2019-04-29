Rev. Allen B. Yuninger, 82, of Elkton, MD, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Lancaster, PA, on July 12, 1936, he was the son of the late Ross and Florence (Brackbill) Yuninger.

Rev. Yuninger graduated from Princeton Theological Seminary in Princeton, NJ.

He retired from Rock Presbyterian Church, Elkton, MD, where he served faithfully for 40 years. He also served at Perryville Presbyterian Church, Perryville, MD, for 20 years; and at First Presbyterian Church of Chesapeake City, MD. He taught Ethics and Religion at West Nottingham Academy, Colora, MD, for 25 years.

Rev. Yuninger was a moderator for New Castle Presbytery; served on the Boards for Meeting Ground and the Cecil County Dept. of Aging; and mentored in Cecil County Public Schools for many years.

He enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening and maintaining a well-kept lawn. He also enjoyed reading. Most of all, he loved his family, and the time they all spent together at Deep Creek Lake.

Rev. Yuninger is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Janet M. Yuninger; two daughters: Tammy Willis, of Baltimore, MD; Wendy Sabatino, of Newark, DE; daughter-in-law, Pam Cauley, of Baltimore, MD; four siblings: Ruth Anne Appel, of Leola, PA; Harold Yuninger, of Paradise, PA; Mary Ellen Hoar, of Covington, PA; Esta Fisher, of Lancaster, PA; his four grandchildren: Alan Willis, of North East, MD; Jennifer MacIntyre, of Newark, DE; Jonathan Sabatino, of Newark, DE; Michael Willis, of Fairbanks, AK; and two great grandchildren: Matthew and Addison.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 4, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, and Sunday, May 5, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Rock Presbyterian Church, 30 Rock Church Road, Elkton, MD. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, following visitation at the church. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations made payable to Deep Roots, in care of the funeral home.

For condolences, please visit: www.crouchfuneralhome.com Published in The Cecil Whig on May 1, 2019