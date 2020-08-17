1/1
Alma Elizabeth (Logan) Williams
1918 - 2020
Alma Elizabeth Logan Williams, age 101, of North East, MD, died of natural causes on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Westminster at Lake Ridge assisted living facility in Lake Ridge, VA. Alma was born to John T. and Helen E. Logan in Chester, PA on September 17, 1918. She was a lifelong resident of North East, MD.

Alma was a graduate of North East High School and a parishioner of Saint Mary Anne's Episcopal Church. Alma was a long-time member of the North East Civic League and North East Garden Club. She loved gardening, golf, reading, and family.

Alma was married November 30, 1941 to the late John N. Williams who predeceased her in 1987. She was the mother of the late Whitney Williams Rossi. She is survived by her daughter, Dana Williams Poore; son and daughter-in-law, Noel and Beth Williams; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private interment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Saint Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, 315 South Main Street, North East, MD 21901.

Published in Cecil Whig on Aug. 17, 2020.
