|
|
|
Alpha Deane Johnson, age 76, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019. Born in Belcamp, MD, on March 16, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Edmund B. and Jessie Neaves Miles.
Mrs. Johnson was a 1964 graduate of Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, Wilmington, DE. As a registered nurse, she had worked for Union Hospital, Christiana Care Hospital, and retired from Harford Home Health and Hospice Care. An avid photographer, she enjoyed reading, amusement parks, the beach, and traveling.
Survivors include her children, Dena Lavender, Garnet Valley, PA, and Keith Johnson, Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Kayden Johnson and Jessica, Joseph, and Andrew Lavender; sister, Dorothy Hildabrant, Newark, DE; niece, Holly Shoemaker; and nephew, Eric Hildabrant.
Funeral service was held 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Elkton Senior Center, 200 Chesapeake Boulevard, Elkton, MD 21921.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Sept. 11, 2019