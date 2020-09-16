Alvin Richard Cherry, 65 years, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at home. Born January 23, 1955 in Easton, MD, he was the son of the late Joseph and Dorothy Stevens Cherry.Mr. Cherry was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was employed as machinist by W.L. Gore of Elkton, MD. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Jane Cherry of Elkton, MD; daughter, Heather Cherry; brother, Stephen Cherry; sisters-in-law, Bonita Cherry and Sally Lyons.In addition to his parents, Mr. Cherry was preceded in death by his brother, Melvin Cherry; and brother-in-law, Craig Lyons.A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, September 26, 2020, 3 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Rev. Richard Lyons of the Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church of Chambersburg, PA, will officiate. Interment will be private.Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD