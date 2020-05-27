Amos Walter Mullins
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Amos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amos Walter Mullins, 75 of Elkton, MD, died Saturday, May 23, 2020 in the Univ. Of MD - Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, Bel Air, MD.

Born in Elkton, MD on May 25, 1944, he was the son of the late Amos Walter Sr. and Irene Mullins.

He retired from Chrysler after 30 years of service and was a member of UAW 1183. After retirement he worked for Cecil Bank for 14 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed driving and tinkering with his Little Red Express pickup. He participated in many classic car shows including the North East and Elkton Christmas parades. Amos loved being with his family but he also enjoyed that quiet time of sitting down with a dozen crabs and a six-pack of Miller.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years: Mary A. (Mauk) Mullins; a son: Amos Mullins (Debbi) of Port Penn, DE; a daughter: Lycinda Clem (Bryant) of Elkton, MD; 2 daughter-in-laws: Tara and Mary Ellen; one brother: John Compton; 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother: Jim Compton; and 2 sons: David M. Mullins and Jerry Jackson, Jr.

At his request no service will be held. A celebration of his life will be private and held at a later date.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved