Amos Walter Mullins, 75 of Elkton, MD, died Saturday, May 23, 2020 in the Univ. Of MD - Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, Bel Air, MD.
Born in Elkton, MD on May 25, 1944, he was the son of the late Amos Walter Sr. and Irene Mullins.
He retired from Chrysler after 30 years of service and was a member of UAW 1183. After retirement he worked for Cecil Bank for 14 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed driving and tinkering with his Little Red Express pickup. He participated in many classic car shows including the North East and Elkton Christmas parades. Amos loved being with his family but he also enjoyed that quiet time of sitting down with a dozen crabs and a six-pack of Miller.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years: Mary A. (Mauk) Mullins; a son: Amos Mullins (Debbi) of Port Penn, DE; a daughter: Lycinda Clem (Bryant) of Elkton, MD; 2 daughter-in-laws: Tara and Mary Ellen; one brother: John Compton; 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother: Jim Compton; and 2 sons: David M. Mullins and Jerry Jackson, Jr.
At his request no service will be held. A celebration of his life will be private and held at a later date.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in Cecil Whig on May 27, 2020.