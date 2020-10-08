Amy Spencer, age 56, of Colora, Maryland passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020.
Born in Meriden, CT on April 27th, 1964, she is the daughter of Barbara Johnston and the late Gary Johnston.
Survivors include her husband Dean Spencer, daughter Marissa Milliner, mother Barbara Johnston, brothers Chris Johnston (MaryAnn) and Doug Johnston (Debbie), sister Sarah Lammers (Scott), stepmother Grace Johnston (Ft. Myers, FL), along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her father, Gary Johnston and nephews Bryan and Billy Johnston.
Visitation will be held Monday, October 12th from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm and Tuesday, October 13th at 11:00 am with a service at 12 noon. All services will be held at Lee Patterson & Son Funeral Home, 1493 Clayton Street, Perryville, MD. Please note that capacity at the service may be limited due to COVID restrictions. Burial will be immediately following at Sharp's Cemetery, 226 Lewisville Road, Elkton, MD.
In lieu of flowers, please join The Special Olympics
Delaware 2020 Virtual Run/Walk Team "Stronger Together for Amy" at www.classy.org/team/322228
and let's have a team as big as Amy's heart!
