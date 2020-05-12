Andrea J. (Jackson) O'Neal
1943 - 2020
Andrea Jackson O'Neal, 76, a lifelong resident of Elkton, MD passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 12, 2020 after a long illness.

She was employed for many years and retired as the Office Manager at Brandywine Country Club in Wilmington, DE.

She enjoyed gardening, baking, traveling and the beach in Lewes, DE.



Andrea is survived by her partner: Richard Young of Elkton, MD; her son Tom O'Neal of Elkton, MD; her daughter: Wendy Stoutenburgh (Donn) of Kingston, NY; grandchildren: Katherine Stoutenburgh, Megan, Halle and Colin O'Neal; siblings: Charles Jackson (Ginny) of North East, MD, Debbie Avampato (Joseph) of Havre de Grace, MD.

In addition to her parents Andrea was preceded in death by her sister: Sally Harvey; and granddaughter: Kerry Stoutenburgh.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Calvert Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Health Care or the Kerry A. Stoutenburgh Memorial Award, in care of Crouch Funeral Home, 127 S. Main Street, North East, MD.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



Published in Cecil Whig on May 12, 2020.
