Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Andrew A. Davis


1934 - 2020
Andrew A. Davis Obituary
Andrew Arthur Davis, age 85, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. Born in Elkton on November 15, 1934, he was the son of the late Harry, Sr. and Calista Bedwell Davis.

Mr. Davis was a retired carpenter. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren, and enjoyed taking walks and watching western movies.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Joan Barnett Davis; sons, Luke A. Davis (Reba), Brian A. Davis and John W. Davis, all of Elkton, MD; siblings, Loretta Reed and Ralph Davis, both of North East, MD; 7 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to assist with funeral expenses may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., at the above address.

Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 15, 2020
