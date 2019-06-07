Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
301 Lock St
Chesapeake City,, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Wheeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Bae Wheeler


1988 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Andrew Bae Wheeler Obituary
Andrew Bae Wheeler, 31 of Middletown, NY passed away on May 19, 2019 as a result of an accident. Born April 9, 1988 in Seoul, S. Korea he was adopted and loved by parents Thomas and Josephine Wheeler of Chesapeake City, MD.
Andrew was a 2006 graduate of Bohemia Manor High School and a 2011 graduate of Salisbury University, earning degrees in Economics and Psychology. Andrew went on to work for Toyota Financial Services first in Baltimore, MD then Middletown, NY.
Andrew loved video games, music, walking, playing with our dog and shopping. He liked to come home from NY to walk the C&D Canal Trail, chill out on the sofa and fill up on comfort food.
Besides his parents, Andrew is survived by his sister, Katharine Wheeler of Kitty Hawk, NC, Aunts Joanne Rice (Roger), Cecilia Brody, Diane Dixon (David), Mary McLean (James), Paula Ennis (Steve), Donna Kitchin (Llew), Alesia Reedy and Uncles Ralph Horky (Susan), Peter Horky (Sue) and Roger Wheeler (Susan). He is also survived by numerous cousins.
Service will be held 11 a.m. June 15 at St. Rose of Lima Church, 301 Lock St., Chesapeake City, MD followed by a reception in the Church Hall.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Andrew's name to the . Condolences can be sent to the family at 247 S. Bridge St., #155, Elkton, MD 21921.
Applebee-McPhillips.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.