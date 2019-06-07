Andrew Bae Wheeler, 31 of Middletown, NY passed away on May 19, 2019 as a result of an accident. Born April 9, 1988 in Seoul, S. Korea he was adopted and loved by parents Thomas and Josephine Wheeler of Chesapeake City, MD.

Andrew was a 2006 graduate of Bohemia Manor High School and a 2011 graduate of Salisbury University, earning degrees in Economics and Psychology. Andrew went on to work for Toyota Financial Services first in Baltimore, MD then Middletown, NY.

Andrew loved video games, music, walking, playing with our dog and shopping. He liked to come home from NY to walk the C&D Canal Trail, chill out on the sofa and fill up on comfort food.

Besides his parents, Andrew is survived by his sister, Katharine Wheeler of Kitty Hawk, NC, Aunts Joanne Rice (Roger), Cecilia Brody, Diane Dixon (David), Mary McLean (James), Paula Ennis (Steve), Donna Kitchin (Llew), Alesia Reedy and Uncles Ralph Horky (Susan), Peter Horky (Sue) and Roger Wheeler (Susan). He is also survived by numerous cousins.

Service will be held 11 a.m. June 15 at St. Rose of Lima Church, 301 Lock St., Chesapeake City, MD followed by a reception in the Church Hall.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Andrew's name to the . Condolences can be sent to the family at 247 S. Bridge St., #155, Elkton, MD 21921.

