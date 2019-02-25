Home

Andrew Jackson Wyatt Jr. Obituary
Andrew Jackson Wyatt Jr., of Port Deposit, died February 20, 2019 after a brief illness. He was 90 years old. Originally from Capels, WV, he moved to Rising Sun to work in the local canneries before starting 34 years of service at Aberdeen Proving Grounds.
He is survived by his son, Andrew Wyatt, of York, PA; his daughter, Angela Wyatt, of Port Deposit, MD; a stepdaughter, Nancy Wiggins, of Rising Sun, MD; a sister, Chessa "Chet" Wyatt, of Alabama; two grandsons; a step-grandson, a step-granddaughter, and a step-great-grandson. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Mae Wyatt; his parents; and 16 brothers and sisters.
Following his wishes, there will be no service.
To send online condolences, please visit: www.rtfoard.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 27, 2019
