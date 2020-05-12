Andrew S. Hunt
1989 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew Steven Hunt, 30, of Newark, DE, died Monday, May 11, 2020.

Mr. Hunt was a roadside service technician for Jack Rabbit. A proficient video gamer, he was a member of an online community teaching Japanese.

Survivors include his wife, Rinko Matsushita Hunt; parents, Patrick A. and Marlene Sullivan Hunt; and siblings, Kelsi E. Hunt, Kristin M. Hunt and Patrick A. Hunt, Jr.

Funeral and interment will be private.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral
Send Flowers
Interment
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hicks Funeral Home
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved