Andrew Steven Hunt, 30, of Newark, DE, died Monday, May 11, 2020.
Mr. Hunt was a roadside service technician for Jack Rabbit. A proficient video gamer, he was a member of an online community teaching Japanese.
Survivors include his wife, Rinko Matsushita Hunt; parents, Patrick A. and Marlene Sullivan Hunt; and siblings, Kelsi E. Hunt, Kristin M. Hunt and Patrick A. Hunt, Jr.
Funeral and interment will be private.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in Cecil Whig on May 12, 2020.