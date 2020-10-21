1/1
Anita June Rowland
1949 - 2020
Anita Rowland, 71, passed away unexpectedly on October 17, 2020 at home.

Anita is survived by her children Will, Amanda (Shawn), Shannon (Ricky); grandchildren Brandon, My'a (Shane), Jozee, Connor; sisters Shirley, Barbara, Tammie (Ed).

Anita was preceded in death by husband Wilbur, mother and father Edgar and Bertie; and niece Sheena.

Anita enjoyed spending time with her family and being outside gardening.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on November 8th at Calvert Grange in Rising Sun.

Published in Cecil Whig on Oct. 21, 2020.
