Anita Rowland, 71, passed away unexpectedly on October 17, 2020 at home.



Anita is survived by her children Will, Amanda (Shawn), Shannon (Ricky); grandchildren Brandon, My'a (Shane), Jozee, Connor; sisters Shirley, Barbara, Tammie (Ed).



Anita was preceded in death by husband Wilbur, mother and father Edgar and Bertie; and niece Sheena.



Anita enjoyed spending time with her family and being outside gardening.



A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on November 8th at Calvert Grange in Rising Sun.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store