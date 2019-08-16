|
Ann Marie Theresa Hignutt, of Frederica, DE, passed away peacefully, on August 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family in body and in mind. She was 79.
Ann was born March 1, 1940 to the late Margaret & Rudolph Guth, Sr. She worked for Lass Associates in Elkton, MD for 18 years, then becoming a floor manager for the majority.
Ann attended the Baldwin Methodist Church in Elk Mills, MD. along with her family. She, and her late husband, James supported many organizations, Elks Lodge 1903, , and the Order of the Eastern Star, just to name a few. She enjoyed gardening, camping, and watching her children play sports while they were growing up.
Ann is survived by her 3 sons, Mark(Cheryl), Eric(Denise), Shannon(Theresa); Grandchildren, Robert(Jeanette), Amanda, Heather, Brittany, Jessica, Kyle, Tiffany, and Courtney; Great- Grandchildren, Khloe Grace, Roxy Lynn, and Emily McKenna; and 3 siblings, Peggy, Rudolph,Jr., and Jeannie.
Memorial Services will be held 11am, Friday, August 23, 2019, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc.,119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave. Wyoming, DE; where family and friends may gather beginning at 10:30am. Burial will follow in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear. Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Aug. 21, 2019