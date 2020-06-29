Anna Kier England
1933 - 2020
Anna Marlene Sevilla Kier England, 86, of Gridley, CA, formerly of the island of Guam passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Anna was born December 15, 1933 in Baguio, Philippines, to the late Matias Kier and Rosario Sevilla. In 1956, Anna married George William England, Jr., formerly of Rising Sun, Maryland, and moved to Guam in 1963, where she worked for RCA Global Communications for many years.

Anna loved cooking for her family and friends. Besides cooking, Anna loved her grandchildren, music, crochet, and travel, often taking her oldest granddaughter Karina as her travel companion. Anna also loved her faith and reading her favorite scriptures.

Anna is survived by her husband, George; daughters (Eliza) Beth England and Debbie England Baker; son Rick England; granddaughters Karina England Ludwig, Ashley Reynolds, and Acacia England; grandsons Orion and Liam England; and great granddaughters Lillian, Ema, Olivia and Claire Ludwig.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, only immediate family will be attending a private service, a celebration of her life.

Anna believed in making a difference for children and giving hope. In lieu of flowers or gifts please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org to help end childhood cancer.

Please share memories or messages at www.ramseyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 29, 2020.
