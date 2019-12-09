|
Anna Marie "Ann" Cooper, age 83, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. Born in Chester, PA, on December 28, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Wilbert V. and Margaret Fleitz Sherman.
Mrs. Cooper retired from JPMorgan Chase as a mailroom clerk.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Carel Cooper; children, Patricia A. Crowe (Shawn), Smyrna, DE, and Michael D. Cooper (Susan), Cecilton, MD; grandchildren, Matthew, Kaitlyn, and Steven Cooper; daughter-in-law, Jennifer A. Cooper, Fair Hill, MD; and siblings, Wilbert V. Sherman, Jr., Little Creek, DE, Donald Sherman, North East, MD, Paul Sherman, Helen Cooper, both of Elkton, MD, and Sandra Clifton, Chesapeake City, MD.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cooper was preceded in death by her son, Carl W. Cooper; and siblings, Joseph, Francis, and William Sherman, Catherine Cass and Margaret Anders.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, December 13, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mount Aviat Academy, 399 Childs Road, Childs, MD 21916.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Dec. 11, 2019