Anna Marie Dodson-Collins

March 6, 1934 ~ May 14, 2019

What a woman!!

ELKTON - Ann was married to William H. Dodson for 30 years. They had five daughters whom she treasured and loved beyond measure. She spent 23 years as secretary/treasurer of Delaware Tank Corporation, the company she and Bill owned and operated. Bill and Ann also shared a love of fishing and were both licensed captains and enjoyed running the charter boat "Caprice III" for many years out of Cape May, NJ.

After Bill passed, Ann was swept away by Russell Collins and was blessed to gain a new daughter and son. Her circle of friends widened along with her interests in wildlife and hot air ballooning. It was a great time for six years, and Russ passed away, too.

Ann continued to enjoy fishing in Cape May and the Florida Keys and was blessed once again to have found companionship with Ernest Utsch. Again the family circle grew to include Ernie's sons and daughter.

She loved fishing, fine dining, and all of her friends in Cape May and Key Colony, FL. Ann loved to shop all year long but especially at Christmas. Mom loved Christmas more than anyone we know. Her joy was to see the surprise on our faces.

Ann was predeceased by her parents: Anna Marie Buchanan (nee McGee); Edward and Loretta Buchanan; her husbands: William Dodson, Russell Collins; companion, Ernie Utsch; sister, Mary C. Buchanan; and grandchildren: Patrick Gordon and Megan Moody.

She is survived by her daughters: Susan Gordon, Ann Kitchen, Debbie Coleman, Linda Mele, Rose Killian, Loretta Axelsson; son, Russell Collins; sister, Teresa McManus; brother, Edward Buchanan; 23 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; three nieces and a nephew.

We are sure she is now fishing in heaven so ... Dear St. Peter, come down to the sea and put a fish on the hook for me!

A visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 455 Bow St., Elkton, MD 21921. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a contribution to .

