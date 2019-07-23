|
|
|
Anna Marie Rawlings, age 97, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. Born in Elkton on June 7, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Maurice D. and Gertrude Martindale Racine.
Mrs. Rawlings was a retired hairdresser. She was a member of Moore's Chapel United Methodist Church, Elkton, the Garden Club, and had been a volunteer at Union Hospital.
Survivors include her children, Walter T. Rawlings, Jr., Florida, and Susan R. Cropper, Salisbury, MD; grandchildren, Lisa and Michael Cropper; and great-granddaughter, Courtney.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rawlings was preceded in death by her husband, Walter T. Rawlings; and siblings, Maurice D. Racine and Jean R. Shank.
Graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Sharp's Cemetery, Lewisville Road, Elkton, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions for nursing scholarships may be made to Cecil College Foundation, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on July 24, 2019