R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
410-658-6030
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
259 E Main St
Elkton, MD
1943 - 2019
Anna Martin Obituary
Anna "Judy" Loise Martin age 76 of Mulberry, FL, formally of Elkton, MD, died peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019 with her loving husband, Ronald by her side. The daughter of Henry and Agnes (Tharpe) O'Neil, Anna was born in Middletown, DE on September 22, 1943. Anna retired from Cecil County Roads Department in 2012 after 15 years of service. She was a member of the Moose Lodge in Elkton, MD and New Castle, DE for 29 years. Anna loved to dance, but her greatest joy was in spending time with her grandchildren.

Anna is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Ronald H. Martin; six children: Joseph Shivock , John Martin, Lisa Martin and her husband, Keith Rosekrans, Mike Shivock, William Shivock, and Robert Sandy and his wife, Holly; 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Dick O'Neil; and sister, Betty O'Neil. In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by two brothers: Teanie and Butch O'Neal.

A celebration of Anna's life will be held at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, October 10, 2019 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921, where family and friends may begin visiting at 4:00 pm. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Oct. 4, 2019
