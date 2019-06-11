Anne A. Losten, 98, of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away on June 10, 2019. She was born on July 18, 1920 in Chesapeake City, MD, to the late John and Julia (Petryshyn) Losten.

Anne worked as a treasurer and secretary on her family farm "Losten's Dairy" which was a wholesale/retail milk business from 1940-1968. She was also a devoted member of St. Basil Ukrainian Catholic Church in Chesapeake City, MD. She graduated from Chesapeake City High School and was a member of several social organizations in Chesapeake City.

Anne is survived by her brothers: Stephen Losten, of Austin, TX; Michael Losten, of Elkton, MD; Bishop Basil Losten, of Stamford, CT; sister-in-law, Dolores Losten, of New Castle, DE; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to St. Basil UC Church and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911.

Published in The Cecil Whig on June 12, 2019