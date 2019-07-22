Home

Anne C. Brehme


1931 - 2019
Anne C. Brehme Obituary
Anne C. Brehme, 88 years, of Perryville, MD, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 in the Brandywine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center of Wilmington, DE. Born February 15, 1931 in Richmond, VA, she was the daughter of the late O. William and Elizabeth Coudon Brehme.

Anne was a member of the St. Mark's Episcopal Church of Perryville, MD. She was a graduate of the University of Richmond, Richmond, VA, and was formerly employed as a laboratory technician while residing in Richmond.

A graveside service is scheduled for Saturday, July 27, 2019, 11 AM, in the St. Mark's Episcopal Church Cemetery, Perryville, MD. Rev. John R. Schaeffer of the St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church of North East, MD, will officiate.

