Anne Hayes Sill of Chesapeake City, MD, age 74, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia County, PA on February 11, 1945 to the late Thomas Hayes and Catherine (Campbell) Hayes.
Anne worked for Sun Transport for over twenty years before going on to work as a medical coder and teaching medical coding for ten years. An avid reader of non-fiction, she would often enjoy a book with her beloved cats by her side.
Anne is survived by her three step-children: William B. Sill, V., Robert B. Sill, and Holly B. Coia; sister, Mary Glatts; brother, John "Jack" Hayes; sister-in-law, Catherine Hayes; several nieces and nephews; and cousin, Austin "Butch" Campbell. In addition to her parents, Anne was preceded in death by her husband, William B. Sill, IV and her brother, Thomas Hayes.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Sept. 20, 2019