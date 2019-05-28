Annie Pearl Peoples Ingram, 91, of Elkton, MD, died Friday, May 24, 2019 surrounded by love and family. Born in East Tallassee, AL on August 20, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Alpha Dee and Lillie Smith Peoples. Annie was predeceased by her husband, Okley H. Ingram Sr., son Okley H. Ingram Jr.; sisters, Virginia, Rosa Lee, Ruby and Gladys and brother, Leon. She is survived by her daughters, Melinda Watson and husband, Keith, Nora Webster, and daughter-in-law, Leslie Ingram; five grandchildren, Rose, Jimmy Lee, Bryan, Carrie and Angela; four great grandchildren, Lauren, Jacob, Kaylee and Steven and great great grandchild, Nora Mae.

Many thanks to Dr. Renee Perkis, Erin and Peggy for the care and kindness they showed Annie.

Annie retired from the University of Delaware in 1978. Photography, bird watching and Facebook were her hobbies. Thanks to Mike Dixon of the Cecil County Historical Society for connecting Annie to Dutch photographer, Rein Jelle Terpstra, Amsterdam, NL, whose RFK project was an amazing journey for Rein and Annie. Photos taken from witnesses of the RFK funeral train ride from NYC to Washington, DC in 1968 were exhibited at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art; many Cecil County photos were also honored there, traveling to the ICP Museum in NY and the Les Rencontres d'Arles in France. Annie's photo was honored in the Washington Post, NY Times, Wall Street Journal and the New Yorker. Recently, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands viewed The People's View exhibit at the NL Fotomuseum. Rein's book, The People's View, included six photographs of Annie's that reflected the event that day. The legacy she created is now part of American history. Thanks from our family, Rein.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Appleton Road, Elkton, MD.

