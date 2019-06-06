Anthony "Tony" Michael Walters, 45 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at home. Born May 6, 1974 in San Leandro, CA, he was the son of William Walters and the late Cindy Walters, and Mike and Frankie Ryan Nelson.

Tony was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in Iraq. He was a member of the Susquehanna American Legion Post No. 135 of Perryville, MD, and a member of the First Baptist Church of Perryville. Tony was employed as a truck driver by Hermann Transportation of New Jersey.

Tony is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Jennifer Walters of Port Deposit, MD; son, Mason J. Walters; daughter, Morgan R. Walters; brother, Stephen Walters and wife, Valerie; sisters, Julie Holt and Tammy Dubuque; sister-in-law, Michelle Merchant; brother-in-law, Junior Merchant; and several nieces and nephews.

Tony believed in Country, God and family first. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and is also survived by his River Rat family. Tony was a loyal Dallas Cowboys fan.

Tony was preceded in death by his grandmother, Marian Davis, and grandfather, Tommy Ryan.

Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 11 AM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, June 10, 2019, 7 PM until 9 PM, at the funeral home. Rev. Dr. John M.R. Gauger will officiate. Interment will be in Principio Cemetery, Perryville, MD.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

