Anthony S. Cincis, age 83, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Born in Huntingdon, PA, on December 21, 1935, he was the son of the late Guiseppe and Clelia Calderoni Cincis.
Mr. Cincis was a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired as a shipping and receiving clerk in the manufacturing industry.
Survivors include his daughters, Clair Fish and husband, Ronald, and Georgianna Flanagan and husband, John, both of Elkton, MD; sister, Jenny Shields, Shirleysburg, PA; 5 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Cincis was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Ruth Dietrich Cincis; and brother, Paul Cincis.
Funeral service and interment will be private.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 15, 2019