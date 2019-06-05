Home

R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
410-658-6030
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
State Line Baptist Church
560 Chrome Road
Rising Sun, MD
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
State Line Baptist Church
560 Chrome Road
Rising Sun, MD
View Map
Anthony "Tony" William Shackelford, age 34, of Elkton, MD passed away May 23, 2019. Tony was born in Elkton, MD on April 7, 1985.
Tony was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys football team. He enjoyed playing sports and cookouts. Tony loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his father, Freddie Shackelford and his wife, Kathy of Elkton, MD; mother, Mary (Sis) Shackelford of North East, MD; sister, Tiffany Shackelford of North East, MD and Cheyenne Shackelford of North East, MD; brother, Corey Feazelle of Chesapeake City, MD; grandmother, Mary Jennings of North East, MD.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Charlotte Shackelford.
A service for Tony will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 4:00 PM at State Line Baptist Church, 560 Chrome Road, Rising Sun, MD 21911. A visitation will begin at 3:00 PM. Flowers are appreciated.
To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on June 5, 2019
