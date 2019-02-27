Arlene Carol Bowman, of Elkton passed away on February 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at home, after fighting a valiant battle for nearly four years.

Arlene was born to the late Reba Kameither, of Elkton, and Arthur Fox, of Barksdale, in Elkton, on February 24, 1948.

She will be remembered for tirelessly caring for her Uncle Clinton in his home on High St. in Elkton for many years. She greatly missed Uncle Clinton and Aunt Reenie. She also cares for her good friend, George "Chuckie" Holmes in his time of need.

Arlene loved her family, children, her home, gardening, Delaware Park, lottery, crabbing, and a BEER!

She leaves her loving husband of 47 years, Johnnie Bowman, of Elkton; her loving children: Larry Vaught (Beth), Sonya Reeder (Bill); sister, Maxine Lynch (Ron); and sister, Diane Speck. She had 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Proceeding her in death, her children: Johnnie Dale Bowman II, Lisa Mae Fredrick; sister, Elma Mabe; and brothers: Ronnie and Phil Fox.

Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, February 28 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, 21921, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., in care of the above address.

