Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Bowman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Carol Bowman


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arlene Carol Bowman Obituary
Arlene Carol Bowman, of Elkton passed away on February 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at home, after fighting a valiant battle for nearly four years.
Arlene was born to the late Reba Kameither, of Elkton, and Arthur Fox, of Barksdale, in Elkton, on February 24, 1948.
She will be remembered for tirelessly caring for her Uncle Clinton in his home on High St. in Elkton for many years. She greatly missed Uncle Clinton and Aunt Reenie. She also cares for her good friend, George "Chuckie" Holmes in his time of need.
Arlene loved her family, children, her home, gardening, Delaware Park, lottery, crabbing, and a BEER!
She leaves her loving husband of 47 years, Johnnie Bowman, of Elkton; her loving children: Larry Vaught (Beth), Sonya Reeder (Bill); sister, Maxine Lynch (Ron); and sister, Diane Speck. She had 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Proceeding her in death, her children: Johnnie Dale Bowman II, Lisa Mae Fredrick; sister, Elma Mabe; and brothers: Ronnie and Phil Fox.
Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, February 28 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, 21921, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., in care of the above address.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hicks Home For Funerals
Download Now