Dr. Arnold Robert Jasinski, "Bob", 86, of Elkton, MD, went to be with the Lord on May 4, 2019. Bob was born on April 10, 1933 in Chester, PA, to the late Matthew Jasinski and Pauline (Nicgorski) Jasinski.

Bob graduated from Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science. He was the first Jasinski to go to college and graduate. Bob moved to Elkton, MD, in 1965 and worked alongside the original owner of City Pharmacy. He became a partner in 1968 and became the sole owner in 1988. After 46 years of devoting his life to his patients, Bob retired in 2000. He truly cared about everyone he served in the community and got to know them as family. He leaves behind a memorable impact on his hometown.

Bob was a member of Immaculate Conception. He served in the U.S. Navy for two years, where he was stationed in Naples, Italy. He worked as a pharmacist mate. Throughout life, Bob enjoyed painting and was not only prolific, but also very talented. In his younger years, Bob was a very talented baseball player. Although he declined the offer, he was drafted by the Cleveland Indians to be their pitcher.

Bob will be missed dearly by his family. He was very devoted to them and always put them first.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Mary Caldwell and her husband Bill; sons: Robert Jasinski Jr. and his wife Dawn; Joseph Jasinski; sister, Phyllis Bailey; sister-in-law, Carolyn Jasinski; and grandchildren: Helaina and Anna Caldwell.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Helen Jasinski; daughter, Sandra Jasinski Felker; sister, Barbara Robinson; and brother, Thomas Jasinski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 10, 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception, 455 Bow Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Family and friends may attend the visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Amedisys Hospice" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921.

To send an online condolence, please visit: www.rtfoard.com. Published in The Cecil Whig on May 8, 2019