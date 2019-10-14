|
Arthur Alan Pitts, of North East, MD, passed away suddenly entering heaven, on October 13, 2019 to celebrate his life with his parents. Born May 28, 1947, in Greenville, SC. He was the son of the late Mildred and Thomas J. Pitts.
Alan graduated from Annapolis High School and Chesapeake College.
Alan joined the U.S. Marines in 1964 thru 1969 where he served in the Dominican Republic Conflict 1965 and the Vietnam War 1966-1968. He was a forward observer for SI Mortars and received 13 medals with 2 purple hearts. Alan was a life member of the VFW Post 6027 where he served as Quarter Master and Bar Manager.
Alan's hobbies were muscle cars, Harley Davidson's, scuba diving and reading. He enjoyed life and spending time with his family and friends.
Alan is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Mable "Ann" Conway Pitts. His children: Patrick and Michael Pitts, Tammy Hudson, Michael Boutchyard (Kim) and Chad Boutchyard (Erin); grandchildren: Jonathan Lage, Benjamin Alexander, Devon Hudson, Quentin Hudson, Stefon Pitts, Josh and Tyler Boutchyard; and great granddaughter: Tessa Boutchyard.
Services will be private.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Oct. 16, 2019