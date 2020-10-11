Audrey Buck, 90, of North East, MD peacefully passed into her eternal rest with the Lord on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Born in Perryville, MD August 20, 1930, Audrey was the daughter of Alice Evans and Alexander V. Vecchio. She married John J. Buck "Jack" April 8, 1950, and raised their family in Rising Sun, MD. She was a talented oils & watercolors artist, devoted homemaker, excellent cook, seamstress, gardener, flower arranger, dance instructor, and avid Evans and Buck families' genealogist. Audrey was a longtime member of Janes UMC in Rising Sun & later of St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church in North East; Head of Elk Chapter of the D.A.R.; Chesapeake Isle Civic Assoc. (past historian); Cecil Co. Arts Council; & Cecil Co. Historical Society.



Audrey was predeceased by her parents; her sisters, Sandra Vecchio, Bobbie Ann Russell, and Carolyn Tweed Fender; and her grandchildren, Tara Buck and Trace Buck.



Audrey is survived by her husband of 70 years, Jack; her children Deborah Berk (Joe Thiel), John (Barbara), Greg (Holly), & Dennis (Nanci); grandchildren Audrey Berk, Katherine Lively, Jonathan Buck, Amanda Buck, Cole Buck, & Dorothy Buck; great-grandchildren Ravi, Matthew, Alyssa, Josephine, Juliet, Jarrett, & Joshua; brother John Vecchio (Sharon), sister-in-law Betty Jane Buck, brother-in-law Harvey Fisher; and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, 315 S. Main St., North East, MD 21901, where contributions in Audrey's memory can be made. The service will be outdoors; wearing masks and social distancing are required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store