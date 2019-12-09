|
Audrey Lee Siple, 74 of Perryville, MD, passed away suddenly at home on Friday, December 6, 2019.
Born in North East, MD on May 5, 1945, she was the daughter of the late John Nelson and Zora Mae (Gunthrie) Rea.
Audrey loved to cook and make flower arrangements. She looked forward to day trips and traveling with her "Widow's Circle". Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and was always the center of any shenanigans.
Before retirement, she was a Line Operator at Terumo, Elkton, MD.
She is survived by her daughter: Cathy Burrows (Steve) of Elkton, MD; siblings: Wanda Hendrickson and Richard Rea both of Rising Sun, MD; fifteen grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren: Ian and Megan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: William Siple; daughter: Victoria Lynn Burlin; grandson: Harry Andrew Burrows; and two brothers: John and Rodney Rea.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD with visitation beginning one hour before services.
Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please take a moment to be someone's reason to smile or pass along a random act of kindness.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Dec. 11, 2019