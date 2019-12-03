|
Augustus "Gus" Psomas, 99, of Lancaster, PA, formerly of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Born in Ellicott City, Maryland on January 28, 1920, he was the son John and Matilda Coroneos Psomas.
A U.S. Air Force veteran of World War II, Mr. Psomas had owned Psomas Men's and Boys Wear in Elkton for 15 years. He developed North Side Plaza on Bridge Street and had owned Northside Market and Liquors for 30 years. A member of the American Legion Post 8175, Elkton, he enjoyed playing golf and tennis.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Elizabeth Leonard Psomas; children, Andrea McKenica and husband, Keith, North East, MD and John Psomas and wife, Diane, Wilmington, DE; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Psomas was preceded in death by his sisters, Helen Vlamis, Georgia Sambatakaki, Christine Stanley and Rose Psomas.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, December 6, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton with visitation at 10 a.m. Private interment will be in Elkton Cemetery.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Dec. 4, 2019