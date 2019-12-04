Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Augustus Psomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Augustus "Gus" Psomas


1920 - 2019
Send Flowers
Augustus "Gus" Psomas Obituary
Augustus "Gus" Psomas, 99, of Lancaster, PA, formerly of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Born in Ellicott City, MD on January 28, 1920, he was the son John and Matilda Coroneos Psomas.

A U.S. Air Force veteran of World War II, Mr. Psomas had owned Psomas Men's and Boys Wear in Elkton for 15 years. He developed North Side Plaza on Bridge Street and had owned Northside Market and Liquors for 30 years. A member of the American Legion Cecil Post 15, Elkton, he enjoyed playing golf and tennis.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Elizabeth Leonard Psomas; children, Andrea McKenica and husband, Keith, North East, MD and John Psomas and wife, Diane, Wilmington, DE; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Psomas was preceded in death by his sisters, Helen Vlamis, Georgia Sambatakaki, Christine Stanley and Rose Psomas.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, December 9, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton with visitation at 10 a.m. Private interment will be in Elkton Cemetery.

hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Augustus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -