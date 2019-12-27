|
|
Autumn Lindsay Brown, 34 of North East, MD, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
She was born in Wilmington, DE, on November 22, 1985. Autumn attended North East Schools. In her younger years, she was very active in 4-H and an avid horseback rider. Most recently, she worked at Wendy's in North East.
Survivors include her father: Frank David Brown of Colora, MD; her mother: Patricia (Lindsay) Brown of Rising Sun, MD; 2 children: Ocean and Meadow Brown; and her siblings: Nature Lindsay, David Brown and Samantha Dawson.
A memorial gathering will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the funeral home.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 1, 2020