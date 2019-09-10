|
Barbara Ann Crossley, 72 of North East, MD, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 in North East, MD.
Born in Bay View, MD, on June 23, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Charles Bryan, Sr. and the late Ann (Manning) Crossley.
Before retirement, she was a Logistics Officer, employed by APG in Aberdeen, MD.
She enjoyed traveling, volleyball and shuffle board.
Barbara is survived by her son: Gary R. White, Jr.; daughter: Wendy Lee Ponzo; siblings: Bryan Crossley and Edith Wharton; 2 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 1:30 pm.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Sept. 11, 2019