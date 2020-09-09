1/
Barbara Ann (Barrow) Slotnick
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Ann Slotnick, 66 passed away August 15, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. She was a resident of the Elkton, Maryland area and employed by the State of Maryland for more than 20 years before relocating to Arizona.

The daughter of Donald W. Barrow and Alice M. Deibert Barrow who preceded her in death.

She was a caring person always putting others first and will be missed. Survived by husband David Slotnick, stepdaughter Aubrey Slotnick, and her precious granddaughter Lilly who was her everything. Also survived by siblings: Mike Barrow and wife Peggy, Elkton, Md, Bill Barrow and wife Robin, Mineral, Va, Ron Barrow, Chicago, IL, Bruce Barrow, Tucson, Arizona. Nieces and nephews: Heather, Amanda, Alyssa, and Larry.

Family and friends are invited to the Elkton Cemetery, 203 Howard Street on Friday, September 18 at 1PM where Barbara will be laid to rest with her mother and grandmother.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved